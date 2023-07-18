Like Twitter, Threads announces rate limiting to fight spam bots

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Much like Twitter did in recent weeks, Threads appears to be engaging in the battle against spam bots by introducing rate limits. The company has had to deal with spam problems since the rapid growth of Threads’ user base, which surged to over 100 million users within five days of launching.

Rate limiting is the act of enforcing a limit to the number of times an action can be done by a user – in this case viewing or scrolling through tweets or Threads posts.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri on Tuesday, July 18, said rate limiting was a potential thing they’d have to implement to fight spam.

In a post on Threads, he gave users the heads-up, saying, “Spam attacks have picked up so we’re going to have to get tighter on things like rate limits, which is going to mean more unintentionally limiting active people (false positives). If you get caught up those protections let us know.”

While this prevents abuse by spammers, it also means the most active Threads users may see limits on their ability to view posts because of seeming app overuse.

That said, Mosseri is advising legitimate Threads users who have reached rate limits to reach out to them so as to get get them back onto using Threads without issues. A simple solution to a complex problem, but one that’s available to the Meta juggernaut, at the very least. – Rappler.com