Twitter ending free access to its API on February 9

TWITTER. A promoted tweet on Twitter app is displayed on a mobile phone near a Twitter logo, in this illustration picture taken Sept. 8, 2022

A paid basic tier for Twitter API access will be set up in the future

A Twitter Development account announced on Thursday, February 2, that the social media platform will no longer provide free access to its application programming interface (API), instead setting up a paid basic tier in the future for prospective developers of apps and services using Twitter.

An API allows programs to communicate with each other, allowing apps that interoperate with one another to function properly.

In the case of Twitter, the API would have allowed third-party Twitter applications to flourish, though many of Twitter’s third-party apps have ceased operation due to earlier changes to the terms of its API.

Starting February 9, we will no longer support free access to the Twitter API, both v2 and v1.1. A paid basic tier will be available instead 🧵 — Twitter Dev (@TwitterDev) February 2, 2023

The Twitter Dev account added” “Twitter data are among the world’s most powerful data sets. We’re committed to enabling fast and comprehensive access so you can continue to build with us.”

TechCrunch, in its report, noted Twitter is “scrambling to control how users around the globe access the platform as it broadens its attempts to monetize the service” following Elon Musk’s purchase of the platform in 2022.

Among the other changes the platform has instituted are changes and price increases in its subscription service, as well as adjustments to the Twitter timeline to foster engagement and make it more palatable for advertisers. – Rappler.com