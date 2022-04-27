Twitter-Musk deal includes $1-billion termination fee – filing

TWITTER AND ELON MUSK. Elon Musk's Twitter account is seen through a Twitter logo in this illustration taken, April 25, 2022.

Elon Musk will have to pay Twitter Inc a fee of $1 billion if the billionaire terminates his $44 billion cash deal for the social media company, it said in a filing on Tuesday, April 26.

One of the conditions for Musk’s payment is if the deal falls through because the equity, debt and or margin loan financing needed is not funded, the filing said.

Twitter said on Monday that Musk had secured $25.5 billion of debt and margin loan financing and is providing a $21 billion equity commitment.

Twitter, which is subject to “no-shop” restrictions, will have to pay the same termination fee under specified circumstances, the filing said.

The filing also disclosed that the deal could be terminated if not closed by October 24. The date could be extended for another six months to meet certain closing conditions such as antitrust and foreign investment clearances.

Musk, who is also the chief executive of electric-car maker Tesla, clinched a deal to buy Twitter on Monday in a transaction that will shift control of the social media platform populated by millions of users and global leaders to the world’s richest person. – Rappler.com