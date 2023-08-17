X turns XPro, formerly Tweetdeck, into a paid tool

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

While the paywall notice isn't affecting everyone yet, it's only a matter of time before prospective XPro users are required to subscribe to access it

Users of X, the service once known as Twitter, have noticed a paywall has started to be placed behind XPro, previously known as Tweetdeck.

The paywall notice – which asks XPro users to pay for a premium subscription to X – isn’t uniform and doesn’t affect everyone yet, but it’s only a matter of time before all prospective users see a prompt to pay for access to the once-free social media posting interface.

X previously announced it would place Tweetdeck/XPro behind a paywall in July, giving a 30-day notice for the turnover.

In its August 16 report, The Verge added the move was meant to entice more users to pay for a subscription to X.

X has generally added features or tweaked existing capabilities on the site that would allow for a better subscription value proposition. These include longer posting limits, the ability to format posts, ad revenue sharing, and better search and conversations rankings.

The push to make XPro paid, however, is also bound to alienate existing free users who relied on the tool to help them manage their presence on the site. – Rappler.com