Philippine Coast Guard’s X account restored after being temporarily compromised

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

(1st UPDATE) The Philippine Coast Guard appears to have lost access to its X account temporarily, but has since had access restored

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) announced on its Facebook page at 10:51 am on Thursday, February 15, that its X account, @coastguardph, had been compromised.

It has since been taken back by the PCG.

A visit to the X account of the PCG at that time of the compromise showed all its posts, including all the media on the account, had apparently been scrubbed.

The PCG said its “Coast Guard Public Affairs Service (CGPAS) immediately coordinated with X Support Team to report the incident” for a resolution.

By 11:30 am, the PCG said it had “retrieved access to our official X account with assistance from the X Support Team,” and it appears the contents of the page have also been restored.

[Admin 01] As of 11:30AM, we are glad to announce that we have retrieved access to our official X account with assistance from the X Support Team.



We have also strengthened our security measures to protect our account against security breaches. #DOTrPH🇵🇭#CoastGuardPH — Philippine Coast Guard (@coastguardph) February 15, 2024

The PCG, speaking to reporters Thursday, said an unknown “crypto-related” entity tried to take over the account. “We immediately deleted all traces when we regained access earlier,” they added. – Rappler.com