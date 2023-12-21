X, formerly Twitter, suffers hour-long outage

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

X AND TWITTER. The logo of social media platform X, formerly Twitter, is seen alongside the former logo in this illustration taken, July 24, 2023.

Outages are almost a monthly occurrence on X in 2023, according to reports in major news sites

MANILA, Philippines – X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday, December 21, experienced an hour-long outage that began at around 1 pm, Philippine time, according to data from web monitoring site Downdetector.

For an hour and so, users were not able to use the site properly, with problems such as the inability to refresh the feed, the inability to post, disappearing posts from the timeline, and a message replacing the feed that said, “Welcome to X! This is the best place to see what’s happening in your world. Find some people and topics to follow now.”

Downdetector received a peak number of user reports relating to issues with X at 1:42 pm at 94,049. At the next time stamp, 1:57 pm, reports started to go down to 56,008, indicating that problems were tapering off. Platform operations appear to have normalized at 2:57 pm, with reports going further down to 1,724.

Majority of the reports came from users of the app, comprising 71% of all reports, while web users made up 23%.

As of posting time, the social media platform appears to be back to normal.

The Verge cited global internet tracker Netblocks, which described the incident as a “significant international outage,” and that the “incident [is] not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering.”

Just about a week ago, Twitter also suffered an issue where outgoing links from the site were broken for a few hours.

As far as outages go, Twitter has experienced them at least once a month this year, according to major news sites, in January, February, March, May, July, August, September, and October. – Rappler.com