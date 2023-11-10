YouTube launches ‘immersive watch page’ for news, $1.6-M grants for Shorts content

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Through the watch page, YouTube users can click on a specific news topic that allows them to take a deep dive into content from multiple news sources

MANILA, Philippines – YouTube on Friday, November 10, announced two new initiatives in support of news outlets.

The first is an “immersive watch page experience” for news stories, which the video-sharing platform says will gather content from “authoritative sources” via on-platform live streams, podcasts, and its short-form vertical product Shorts.

An entry on the YouTube blog demonstrates that viewers will be able to click on a topic, using “Pakistan floods” as an example, which would then bring them to a variety of content from news channels including livestreams, updates, explanations, and commentary, as well as Shorts.

“All on one watch page, people will be able to find relevant long-form video, live coverage, and Shorts to quickly catch up,” YouTube said, “allowing viewers to deep dive” from multiple sources and angles.

The feature will be rolling out for mobile users in about 40 countries, with “desktop and living room integration” to follow.

The platform is also launching the “Shorts Innovation Program for News,” which will begin with a $1.6-million fund for 20 organizations in 10 countries.

“Participants are selected based on having a strong existing long-form video presence on YouTube, but are looking to improve and expand their Shorts news content creation,” YouTube said. – Rappler.com