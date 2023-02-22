SpaceX announces Starlink internet now available in the Philippines

The hardware needed to get Starlink will cost P29,320, while users will have to pay P2,700 monthly after an initial 30-day trial period

MANILA, Philippines – SpaceX announced on Wednesday, February 22, that its Starlink internet service was now available in the Philippines.

Available na ngayon ang Starlink sa Pilipinas → https://t.co/slZbTmZmAt pic.twitter.com/4pl3isvnYX — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 22, 2023

Users can go to Starlink’s website and input their address in the country to check availability of the satellite internet service in their area, with promised speeds of up to 200 Mbps.

Pricing for Starlink’s residential services comes with an upfront cost for the gear. The hardware needed to get the service will cost P29,320, while users will have to pay P2,700 monthly after an initial 30-day trial period. Starlink says users are not contracted to maintain a subscription to their service for any length of time, however.

Shipping the hardware will take an estimated two to three weeks after the order has been placed.

While wired connections through traditional internet service providers might be more accessible for many urban internet users, Starlink might be an alternative worth trying out in places that cannot easily get service. – Rappler.com