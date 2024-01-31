Romualdez helped in Cha-cha signature drive – PIRMA

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The lead convenor of the People’s Initiative for Modernization and Reform Action or PIRMA admits House Speaker Martin Romualdez ‘helped’ them in the signature campaign they initiated for the supposed people’s initiative to amend the Constitution.

Former president Rodrigo Duterte defends his firearm collection saying these were all registered with the government.

Government employees were asked to attend President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ concert. Documents obtained by Rappler show the instruction came straight from Malacañang.

The United States says the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees needs to make ‘fundamental changes’ before Washington will resume funding.

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in the Philippines announces that from February 1 to December 31 of this year it will be simplifying the requirements for Korean visa applications for specific types of applicants. — Rappler.com