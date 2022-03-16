Uniteam supporters receive envelopes, Marcos Jr. calls these ‘payouts’ | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

News cameras capture the distribution of white envelopes to supporters of presidential bet Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. after his campaign rally in Nueva Ecija Tuesday, March 15.

Presidential bet and Vice President Leni Robredo and running mate Senator Kiko Pangilinan appeal to thousands of supporters in General Santos City to ‘knock on doors’ and help increase their numbers.

President Rodrigo Duterte approves the proposal of the Department of Finance to provide a monthly subsidy of P200 per household for poor families instead of suspending excise tax amid rising fuel prices.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Wednesday, March 16, peace talks with Russia sound more ‘realistic’ but more time is needed. This, as Russian air strikes kill five people in the capital Kyiv and the refugee tally from Moscow’s invasion reaches 3 million.

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino says the POC is waiting for confirmation from World Athletics to allow pole vaulter EJ Obiena to compete in the regional biennial meet. – Rappler.com