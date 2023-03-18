ICC orders Putin’s arrest | The wRap Special Edition

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The International Criminal Court or ICC issues an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, March 17.

The warrant was based on suspicions of unlawful deportation of children and unlawful transfer of people from the territory of Ukraine to the Russian Federation. The court also issued a warrant for Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights.

Russia denies the accusations. It insists the country is not a party to the Rome Statute that created the ICC and bears no obligations under it.

Observers say the next big question is: Who will arrest Putin? – Rappler.com