China says Philippines agreed to stay out of Panatag Shoal under Duterte admin | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Under former president Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippines apparently agreed to stay away from Panatag or Scarborough Shoal.

The Philippines slips two places on the Reporters Without Borders’ World Press Freedom Index for 2024, ranking 134th out of 180 countries and territories.

Universal Music Group and TikTok reach a new licensing agreement that will restore the label’s songs and artists to the social media platform.

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is set to be retried in New York, a week after the state’s highest court threw out his 2020 rape conviction in Manhattan.

Investigative journalist Patricia Evangelista wins the 2024 Helen Bernstein Book Award for Excellence in Journalism. — Rappler.com