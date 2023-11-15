[WATCH] In the Public Square with John Nery: Behind the scenes in Leila de Lima’s struggle

In this episode of In The Public Square with John Nery, we hear from the people who helped former senator Leila de Lima during her 2,454 days of detention

After six years, eight months, and 21 days, former senator Leila de Lima is finally released from detention. On Monday, November 13, De Lima walked free, leaving the walls of Camp Crame after posting P300,000-bail.

How did she emerge from all those years of detention not only unbroken but even stronger? While she endured the suffering she also relied on the help and support of many close friends and allies, and her dedicated staff.

In this episode of In the Public Square with John Nery, we hear from the people who helped De Lima during 2,454 days of detention.

Joining host veteran journalist John Nery are former presidential peace adviser Ging Deles and Dr. Sylvia Claudio, professor emeritus of UP, who are convenors of EveryWoman – the support group that stood by De Lima all throughout her incarceration. Father Flavie Villanueva, who is one of De Lima’s spiritual advisers, also joins the conversation.

Watch the episode here on Wednesday, November 15, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com