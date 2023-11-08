[WATCH] In the Public Square with John Nery: Palestine, one month after

LIVE

On October 7, Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing over 1,400 people and abducting over 200.

In response, Israel began an all-out war – in the words of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – to “crush and destroy” Hamas. As of November 7, a month since the attack, the death toll in Gaza has reached 10,000 dead, including 4,000 children.

What is the situation in Gaza and in the West Bank? In this episode of In the Public Square with John Nery, we will hear from a leader of Palestine, Dr Mustafa Barghouti.

Dr Barghouti is the secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative, a political party described as a “democratic third force” in Palestine. He was elected to the Palestinian Legislative Council in 2006, and ran for president in 2005, placing second to Mahmoud Abbas. He was also a key member of the Palestinian delegation to the Madrid peace talks in the 1990s.

