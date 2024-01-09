WATCH: Inside one of Quiapo’s hidden gems during Traslacion 2024

Like many Nazareno devotees, Rappler’s Paterno Esmaquel tries one of Quiapo’s best-kept secrets: a popular stall selling pastil in a Muslim community

MANILA, Philippines – During the annual feast of the Black Nazarene, many devotees make a separate “pilgrimage” a stone’s throw away from Quiapo Church.

It’s one of the hidden gems of Quiapo: a popular stall in a Muslim community that sells the famous Mindanao delicacy called pastil.

In a country living with much prejudice, there’s more to this place than just a meal.

Paterno Esmaquel reports. – video by Franz Lopez/Rappler.com