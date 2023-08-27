Maria Ressa on speaking truth despite dangers: Choose your battles, team going into battle

Maria Ressa goes to Dumaguete City to discuss 'Pressing Issues on Press Freedom' at the Silliman University

DUMAGUETE CITY, Philippines – Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa talks about ‘Pressing Issues on Press Freedom’ and her book How to Stand Up to a Dictator at Silliman University on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

The forum and book signing was organized by The Wednesday Forum, together with the Philippine Ecumenical Peace Platform and the Colleges of Mass Communication and Divinity School of Silliman University.

Journalists and students from Dumaguete City ask Ressa questions ranging from how to believe in the good and combatting disinformation, how to speak out when speaking the truth is dangerous, and how sustainable it is to use social media for good.

Ressa first launched her latest book, How to Stand Up to a Dictator, in the Philippines last December 10, 2022. – Rappler.com