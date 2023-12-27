WATCH: Tradition keeps Pampanga’s Giant Lantern Festival alive and bright

The nightly exhibition of the giant lanterns is set from December 17, 2023 to January 1, 2024 at Robinsons Starmills Pampanga

The tradition of making lanterns has remained in the province of Pampanga for more than a century, handing down the expertise from one generation to the next. Marking its 115 years, the annual Giant Lantern Festival (GLF) has become a celebration of Pampanga’s rich history, tradition, culture and arts.

Locally known as “Ligligan Parul,” GLF paved the way for lantern makers to showcase Kapampangan craftsmanship and lantern making.

Ten Kapampangan lantern makers from 10 participating villages showcased their creativity and craftsmanship: Bulaon, Calulut, Del Pilar, Dolores, San Jose, San Juan, Sta. Lucia, San Nicolas, Sto. Nino, and Telabastagan.

Barangay Telabastagan was hailed as the grand winner led by lantern maker Arnel Flores this year. It was followed by Barangay San Nicolas by Edmar David, and Barangay San Juan led by the youngest participant, Mark Nino Flores.

The nightly exhibition of the giant lanterns is set from December 17, 2023 to January 1, 2024 at the Robinsons Starmills Pampanga.

Some of the giant lanterns will also be showcased at the town center in Brgy. Calulut on December 27 to 28, and Marquee Mall in Angeles City on December 29 to 30.

Through the years, the tradition has inspired lantern makers to innovate and keep the tradition alive where the Kapampangan parul has become a symbol of light and hope in the homes of every Filipino family. – Rappler.com

Reporter: Joann Manabat

Editor: Jen Agbuya

Producers: Nina Liu, JC Gotinga

Supervising producer: Beth Frondoso