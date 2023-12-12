WATCH: First memorial shrine for Duterte drug war dead

'This is so we don't forget,' says Bishop Pablo Virgilio David whose diocese donated the land for the shrine

MANILA, Philippines – Within the first half of 2024, there will be a memorial shrine for those killed in the drug war of former president Rodrigo Duterte. The donation-driven initiative is led by Catholic priests, while the cemetery area was donated by the Diocese of Caloocan.

The lease is free for 40 years, a big help to families whose drug war dead had been exhumed when the families could no longer afford to pay the lease for the cemetery slot.

Most of all, it will serve as shrine for remembrance, “para hindi tayo makalimot (so we will not forget),” said Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, the president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines.

Watch project lead Father Flavie Villanueva, David, the families of the drug war victims, and guests former vice president Leni Robredo and former senator Leila de Lima, at the groundbreaking ceremony of the shrine on December 11.

