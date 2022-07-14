[WATCH] Basagan ng Trip: A history of the Marcos restoration

1986 was a momentous year for Philippine democracy, when Filipinos took to the streets and ended Ferdinand E. Marcos’ 20-year authoritarian regime, causing him and his family to go in exile in Hawaii.

Fast forward to 36 years, and his son Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is the sitting president of the Philippines. It wasn’t a simple case of forgive-and-forget; the heirs of the late dictator played the long game to return to the pinnacle of power.

What happened between 1986 and 2022? What are the events that led to this Marcos restoration?

Southeast Asian studies professor Leloy Claudio talks to historian and writer Manuel Quezon III to backtrack on key events that led the Marcoses back to power.

Watch this on Thursday, July 14, at 7 pm. A podcast version comes out on Sunday, July 17, at 7 pm. – Rappler.com