[OPINION] Motherhood aside, Marina Summers won ‘Drag Race’ without winning the crown

Marina won’t need the crown and scepter to rule the drag world. Having already proved her name and brand, she is free to reign the world like the drag queen she was born to be.

The Philippines’ very own Marina Summers ended her “Drag Race UK versus the World” (UKvsTW)’ journey as a finalist, after losing to Australia’s Hannah Conda during the second season’s top 4 lip sync smackdown for the crown.

Marina consistently annihilated the competition and showed the world the excellence of Filipino drag with three challenge wins under her belt (talent show, Rusical, dance). For winning the lip syncs against her fellow winning queens, she earned three Golden RuPeter badges – the most for any contestant in the season.

With this amazing feat, the “Filipina Winnah” was thought to be the one to beat by the rest of the contestants. Despite this, she fell short of winning the crown again.

Many fans, especially Filipino viewers, were disappointed with the results. They thought Marina would break the “Filipino curse” in Drag Race as no Filipina has ever won a United States or international franchise of RuPaul’s Drag Race (RPDR).

She is the latest drag queen of Filipino descent who came close to the most-coveted crown, after Manila Luzon (RPDR 3 and All Stars 4), Jaremi Carey (formerly Phi Phi O’Hara, RPDR 4), Anetra (RPDR 15), and Kimmy Couture (Canada’s Drag Race 3).

Marina, the gracious drag queen that she is, accepted the results with her head held high: “We might have not liked my ending, but I had the best time with my lovely @dragraceukbbc girls! I am so so so damn honored to be part of this amazing show!”

“Philippines, Asia, World, thank you so much for giving this little Filipina a BIG chance to win your hearts. This was such a magical run for me and I couldn’t be any more prouder! I will always and forever be your Filipina Winnah,” she added in a post on X.

Filipina winnah without a crown

Had Marina won, she would have been named the winner of UKvsTW 2 and the latest queen of the mothertucking world, on top of £50,000 (around P3.5 million), a crown, and a scepter. Sounds regrettable, yes, but not really.

Marina cemented herself as an excellent drag queen – RuPaul herself told her that she is born to do drag. The queen of drag only gave those words to remarkable queens like RPDR UK 3 winner Krystal Versace, Anetra who finished runner-up to RPDR 16 winner Sasha Colby, and Jorgeous, an established RPDR 14 queen who starred in RPDR Live in Las Vegas.

Not only that, Marina was also well-loved by her fellow queens, and most importantly by fans. As a result, many opportunities will open for her.

She could be invited to RuPaul’s Drag Con, usually held in the United States or United Kingdom, where she will have her own booth where fans can meet her personally. She may also be invited as a guest lip sync assassin in the RPDR All Stars season or better yet, as a contestant like All Stars 8 winner Jimbo, who first competed in UKvsTW 1.

If RuPaul and the World of Wonder production desired, Marina could star in her own show, like Pangina who hosts “Toung Thai’d.” Similar to Marina, Pangina was the frontrunner and fan favorite during UKvsTW 1, but unfortunately did not win the crown.

Like other Drag Race alumni, Marina could also be invited to RPDR Live as a resident performer, tour the world and perform in various drag shows and clubs, and collaborate with other established drag queens in their respective projects.

Locally, Marina can secure more endorsements and media landings, such as covers for various magazines and the like.

But most importantly, Marina has opened the doors for Filipina drag queens from the Drag Race Philippines franchise. Since she showed how a Filipina drag queen slays the competition down the house boots, more and more queens could be invited to star in the show.

Like Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Marina showed how a Filipina queen competes with the rest of the Philippines’ behind her back. Drag Race would not think twice to invite another Filipina drag queen, knowing that Filipino fans are the wildest and most supportive of all.

Marina won’t need the crown and scepter to achieve all of these. Having already proved her name and brand, she is free to reign the world like the drag queen she was born to be.

Mabu-hey, Filipina Winnah! – Rappler.com

The views expressed by the writer are his/her own and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Rappler.