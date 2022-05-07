[Science Solitaire] Is the world round or flat on May 9?

This May 9, you will have an appointment to enter a room and choose: will you be on the side that says the world is round or the one that says the world is flat?

It will not be like any other Monday.

This Monday, May 9, you will have an appointment to enter a room and choose: will you be on the side that says the world is round or the side that says the world is flat?

Whatever you choose, you will have to live out the consequences of your choice, no matter how ridiculous or dangerous your choice was.

If you chose “the world is round,” here are some of the things you will experience:

There will be bright blessed days and dark sacred nights and you will find peace in both;

You can trust things that take flight because they are “grounded” – in this case, engineered knowing the reality of curved planet;

Your mental health will have a chance to be in the pink of health because it will not collapse when you see a round shadow during lunar eclipses as the Earth casts a shadow on the moon;

You will not see a ship that I will call “Future” disappear beyond the horizon thinking they have fallen off;

The higher you go, the farther you will see (this will not be so if you the Earth were flat).

All the above are tested in reality over time. They have been proven beyond any doubt. There will be problems on earth but it will not be because the world is round but because human lives are complex.

If you chose “the world is flat,” these will be consequences of your choice:

You will only have to exist as if you were living only during the day OR night (you cannot have both anymore);

You have to stay in place from now on and cannot go anywhere because you will be dishonest if you move because every coordinate on the planet is plotted on a round planet;

Your mental health will always hinge on a shadow of a lie – in this case, a “line” shadow because your earth is flat;

You will never receive the things you ordered online from abroad;

You can never do anything to see farther as you will always be doomed to only see what you are made to see on a flat earth.

Those are only some of the things that you have to now experience because you chose the world is flat, despite your very own life riddled with every consequence of the Earth being in fact, round.

Do not trust lies, especially the ones you make or believe in yourself just to save your own opinion. The choice on such a Monday is not about points of view as many human choices are. No amount of social media can penetrate this beautiful round planet and make it flat.

Only your own head marinated on fake news can hold a round planet as a flat red lie.

The world does not hold only your life. It is only a world if we hold it together sharing the same tested truth. On Monday, you are not there to choose a round planet. You are there to acknowledge it so you can go on with your life without fear of falling off from the face of the planet if you go farther than what you can see now. – Rappler.com