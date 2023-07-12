Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific
China

China says it does not accept Philippines’ 2016 South China Sea arbitration win

Reuters

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

China says it does not accept Philippines’ 2016 South China Sea arbitration win

FILE PHOTO: An activist holds a prop with the words "defend West Philippine Sea" during a protest outside the Chinese Consulate in Manila's financial district, guarded by Philippine police, on the anniversary of an international arbitral court ruling invalidating Beijing's historical claims over the waters of the South China Sea, in Makati City, Philippines, July 12, 2021.

REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File Photo

China's foreign ministry says, 'With its ruling, the tribunal violated the principle of state consent, went beyond its authority to hear the case and perverted law'

BEIJING, China – China does not accept or recognize the Philippines’ South China Sea Arbitral Tribunal ruling from 2016, which concluded Beijing’s claim to almost the entire South China Sea was groundless, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday, July 12.

The Philippines won a landmark arbitration case exactly seven years ago that invalidated China’s expansive claims in the South China Sea, where about $3 trillion worth of sea-borne goods pass every year.

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday it does not accept any claim or action based on the ruling.

“With its ruling, the tribunal violated the principle of state consent, went beyond its authority to hear the case and perverted law,” spokesperson Wang Wenbing told a regular news conference.

To celebrate the ruling on its anniversary, the Philippines on Wednesday launched a website containing “official information” about Manila’s arbitration victory against Beijing, according to a Nikkei Asia report. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

Hague ruling on West Philippine Sea

Philippines-China relations

South China Sea

West Philippine Sea