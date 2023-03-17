China’s Xi to visit Russia from March 20-22 – Kremlin

3RD TERM. Chinese President Xi Jinping takes his oath during the Third Plenary Session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, on March 10, 2023.

'A number of important bilateral documents will be signed,' the Kremlin says

Chinese President Xi Jinping will be in Russia from March 20 to 22 for a state visit after he was invited by President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said on Friday, March 17.

The visit comes as China offers to broker peace in Ukraine, an effort that has been met with scepticism in the West given Beijing’s diplomatic support for Russia.

“During the talks, they will discuss topical issues of further development of comprehensive partnership relations and strategic cooperation between Russia and China,” the Kremlin said.

“A number of important bilateral documents will be signed,” it added.

Xi will exchange opinions on major international and regional issues with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia, China’s foreign ministry said on Friday.

The objective of the visit is to further deepen bilateral trust, spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular news briefing.

China and Russia struck a “no limits” partnership in February 2022, when Putin was visiting Beijing for the opening of the Winter Olympics, weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine.

The two sides have since continued to reaffirm the strength of their ties. Trade between the two countries has soared since the invasion, and China is Russia’s biggest buyer of oil, a key source of revenue for Moscow. – Rappler.com