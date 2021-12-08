Southeast Asia Speaks: Charmaine Willoughby on unpacking Filipinos’ views of ASEAN

Bookmark this page to watch the discussion live on Thursday, December 9, at 5 pm!
The Philippines is part of Southeast Asia, yet in many instances feels distant from the rest of the region both geographically and culturally.
Still, ASEAN countries face the same issues, including the long-running maritime issues with China.
On Thursday, December 9, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug speaks to international relations expert Charmaine Willoughby of the De La Salle University (DLSU) on how Filipinos view the rest of Southeast Asia, and how this affects regional cooperation and interaction.
Willoughby is an associate professor at DLSU’s Department of International Studies.
Will foreign relations become an important campaign issue for the 2022 national elections? – Rappler.com
