Rappler Talk: Should Filipinos care about democracy in Taiwan?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Rappler sits down with political analyst Robin Garcia on where the Philippines-China relationship is heading and how Taiwan figures into the discussion

MANILA, Philippines – The beginning of 2024 led to an even tenser chapter in bilateral ties between Manila and Beijing – especially in the aftermath of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s congratulations to Taiwanese President-elect Lai Ching-te.

Amid the demarches and protests and strongly worded statements come fundamental questions: Why is the issue of Taiwan so touchy for China and why does this matter, not only to Filipino working there, but to the homeland?

Rappler talks with Dr. Robin Garcia, a geopolitical analyst who trained in Shanghai and argues that tensions in Taiwan is also an existential matter to the Philippines.

Bookmark this page to catch the interview on Thursday, January 18, at 4 pm. – Rappler.com