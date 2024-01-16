Philippines reaffirms ‘One China policy’ after Marcos congratulates Taiwan’s Lai

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SUPPORTING THE VICTOR. Supporters of the Democratic Progressive Party celebrate during a rally, following the victory of Lai Ching-te in the presidential elections, in Taipei, Taiwan on January 13, 2024.

'The message of President Marcos congratulating the new president was his way of thanking them for hosting our OFWs and holding a successful democratic process. Nevertheless, the Philippines reaffirms its One China Policy,' the Department of Foreign Affairs statement says

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ foreign ministry on Tuesday, January 16, reaffirmed the country’s “One China policy” after its president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., congratulated Taiwan’s new leader Lai Ching-te.

Marcos on Monday congratulated Lai for winning Taiwan’s election, referring to him as its next president.

The message was Marcos’ way of recognizing the Philippines and Taiwan’s “mutual interests”, including the 200,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the democratically governed island, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The message of President Marcos congratulating the new president was his way of thanking them for hosting our OFWs and holding a successful democratic process. Nevertheless, the Philippines reaffirms its One China Policy,” the statement said.

Marcos’ comments, posted on social media platform X, are likely to irk Beijing, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory.

On behalf of the Filipino people, I congratulate President-elect Lai Ching-te on his election as Taiwan's next President.



We look forward to close collaboration, strengthening mutual interests, fostering peace, and ensuring prosperity for our peoples in the years ahead. — Bongbong Marcos (@bongbongmarcos) January 15, 2024

Other leaders have also congratulated Lai on his victory, with many including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa calling for peaceful resolution of tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

The Philippines, which has also expressed concerns over tensions in the Taiwan Strait, has ties with Taipei, with its Manila Economic and Cultural Office in Taiwan serving as a de facto embassy. – Rappler.com