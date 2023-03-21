Japan says PM Kishida to visit Ukraine, meet Zelenskiy in show of solidarity

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, on December 16, 2022, addressing some topics such as National Security Strategy, political and social issues facing Japan in today's World crisis.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, as a member of the Group of Seven nations, will voice solidarity and support for Ukraine following Russia's invasion more than a year ago, Japan's foreign ministry says

TOKYO, Japan – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Japan’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday, March 21, as broadcaster NHK showed footage of Kishida boarding a train at the Polish border town of Przemysl.

Kishida, as a member of the Group of Seven nations, will voice solidarity and support for Ukraine following Russia’s invasion more than a year ago, the ministry said.

Visiting Washington in January, Kishida said the G7 summit, being hosted by Japan in Hiroshima in May, should demonstrate a strong will to uphold international order and rule of law after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Prior to departing for Poland en route to Ukraine, Kishida visited India, where he met his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, NHK reported.

Kishida will also hold talks with his Polish counterpart before returning to Japan on Thursday, the ministry said. – Rappler.com