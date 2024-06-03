IN PHOTOS: Ukraine’s Zelenskyy visits Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is expected to catch the attention of Russia and China

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in Manila on a visit that was expected to catch the attention of Russia and China.

He flew in Sunday night, June 2, and left the country the following day, after his morning meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In their historic meeting on Monday, June 3, Zelenskyy thanked Marcos or his “clear position” on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine’s territories, and for confirming to participate in the Ukraine peace summit on June 15 and 16 in Switzerland.

Zelenskyy was in Singapore over the weekend to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s premier security conference, where he accused Russia and China of trying to undermine the peace summit. China has confirmed it will not attend the summit in Switzerland.

Marcos delivered the keynote address at the security conference in Singapore, where he said that rising tensions in the South China Sea among claimant states, including the Philippines and China, is a “world issue.”

