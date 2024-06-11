LOOK: Fire in Bangkok night market kills exotic animals, reptiles, pets

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

A pigeon stands next to cages destroyed following a fire in which exotic animals, reptiles and pets perished at Chatuchak Weekend Market, in Bangkok, Thailand, June 11, 2024.

One pet shop owner says she lost around six million Baht in the fire at the Chatuchak Weekend Market, in Bangkok, Thailand

A fire broke out Tuesday dawn, June 11, at the Chatuchak Weekend Market, in Bangkok, Thailand, killing exotic animals, reptiles and pets peddled in the area.

Here are photos of the incident from Reuters:

A dead bird and reptiles are pictured following a fire, in which exotic animals, reptiles and pets perished at Chatuchak Weekend Market, in Bangkok, Thailand, June 11, 2024.

A general view of the exotic animal shops damaged following a fire in which exotic animals, reptiles and pets perished at Chatuchak Weekend Market, in Bangkok, Thailand, June 11, 2024.

A firefighter rescues a bird, following a fire in which exotic animals, reptiles and pets perished at Chatuchak Weekend Market, in Bangkok, Thailand, June 11, 2024.

Natthanicha, 41, an exotic animals shop owner who says she lost around six million Baht, packs her dead animals and pets following a fire in which exotic animals, reptiles and pets perished at Chatuchak Weekend Market, in Bangkok, Thailand, June 11, 2024.

A dead bird lies in its cage next to shops damaged following a fire in which exotic animals, reptiles and pets perished at Chatuchak Weekend Market, in Bangkok, Thailand, June 11, 2024.

– Rappler.com