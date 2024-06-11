LOOK: Fire in Bangkok night market kills exotic animals, reptiles, pets

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
One pet shop owner says she lost around six million Baht in the fire at the Chatuchak Weekend Market, in Bangkok, Thailand
A fire broke out Tuesday dawn, June 11, at the Chatuchak Weekend Market, in Bangkok, Thailand, killing exotic animals, reptiles and pets peddled in the area.
Here are photos of the incident from Reuters:
– Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.