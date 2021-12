COVID-19. People practice social distancing as they line up to receive the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a vaccination session for elderly people over 85 years old, at a church in Taipei, Taiwan on June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

They are found in travelers arriving from Britain

TAIPEI, Taiwan – Taiwan confirmed on Saturday, December 11, its first cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, found in three people who had arrived from abroad.

The island’s Central Epidemic Command Centre said the infections were found in travelers arriving from Britain, the southern African nation of Eswatini and the United States.

Like all entrants, they were tested on arrival and already subject to two weeks of quarantine.

