Taiwan ruling party’s Lai takes initial lead in presidential vote

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

POLLS. A person casts a ballot at a polling station during the presidential and parliamentary elections in Taipei, Taiwan January 13, 2024.

Lai Ching-te, Taiwan's vice president, reaches more than 3 million votes by early evening after polls closed at 4 pm, putting him comfortably ahead of his two rivals

TAIPEI, Taiwan – Lai Ching-te, the presidential candidate for Taiwan’s ruling party, took an initial lead in early vote counting on Saturday, January 13, potentially setting him on course to win an election that China had framed as a choice between war and peace.

Lai, Taiwan’s vice president, reached more than three million votes by early evening after polls closed at 4 pm (0800 GMT), according by to a running tally by Taiwanese media, putting him comfortably ahead of his two rivals, though no party has conceded or claimed victory.

His Democratic Progressive Party, which champions Taiwan’s separate identity and rejects China’s territorial claims, is seeking a third term, unprecedented under Taiwan’s current electoral system.

Lai is facing two opponents for the presidency – Hou Yu-ih of Taiwan’s largest opposition party the Kuomintang, and former Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je of the small Taiwan People’s Party, only founded in 2019.

In the running vote tally reported by Taiwan media, Hou was in second place with some 2.7 million votes, while Ko had just over two million.

Speaking to reporters in the southern city of Tainan before voting, Lai encouraged people to cast their ballots.

“Every vote is valued, as this is Taiwan’s hard earned democracy,” he said in brief remarks.

In the run up to the election, China repeatedly denounced Lai as a dangerous separatist and rebuffed repeated calls from him for talks. Lai says he is committed to preserving peace across the Taiwan Strait, and keep boosting the island’s defenses.

Taiwan’s defense ministry said on Saturday morning it had again spotted Chinese balloons crossing the sensitive Taiwan Strait, one of which flew over Taiwan itself. The ministry has denounced as psychological warfare and threat to aviation safety the spate of balloons reported over the Strait in the past month.

“Nobody wants war,” said Jennifer Lu, 36, a businesswoman, who was playing on a grass pitch with her daughter after casting a ballot on a sunny morning in Taipei’s Songshan district.

Lai is facing two opponents for the presidency – Hou Yu-ih of Taiwan’s largest opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT), and former Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je of the small Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), only founded in 2019.

Hou wants to restart engagement beginning with people-to-people exchanges and has, like China, accused Lai of supporting Taiwan’s formal independence. Lai says Hou is pro-Beijing, which Hou rejects.

Ko has won a passionate support base, especially among young voters, for focusing on bread and butter issues such as the high cost of housing. He also wants to re-engage China, but insists that cannot come at the expense of protecting Taiwan’s democracy and way of life.

The parliamentary elections are equally important, especially if neither of the three parties are able to get a majority which might stymie the new president’s ability to pass legislation and spending, especially for defense.

“Compared to previous elections the result this time is very difficult to predict,” said Liao Jeng-wen, 44, a financial sector worker who voted early on Saturday. “Taiwan’s next leader should think of ways to peacefully get along with China…many Taiwanese think we should maintain the status quo.”

President Tsai Ing-wen is constitutionally barred from standing again after two terms in office. – Rappler.com