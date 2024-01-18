World View with Marites Vitug: Dissecting the victory of Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug speaks with Democratic Progressive Party's Vincent Chao about what behavior they can expect from China following the 2024 elections in Taiwan

MANILA, Philippines – Taiwan’s ruling party won the 2024 elections, earning another four-year term amid increasing tension and harassment from China.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DDP)’s candidate Lai Ching-te won the presidency and called his victory as voters having “written a new page for Taiwan’s history of democracy.” DPP’s victory, its fourth successive term, is seen as a rejection of China.

On Friday, January 19, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug speaks with DPP’s international affairs head Vincent Chao to dissect the party’s electoral win and the lessons learned from the campaign.

What behavior can they expect from China? What can the Philippines learn from the victory?

