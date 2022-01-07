Thailand announces more coronavirus curbs after jump in cases

Asia Pacific
SWAB TESTS. Health workers from Zendai organization in personal protective equipment (PPE) take swab samples from people for a rapid antigen test amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand, January 5, 2022.

Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Existing applicants of the 'Test & Go' waiver scheme can still enter Thailand without quarantine until January 15, says Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the COVID-19 task force

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand will extend the suspension of its quarantine waiver programme and bring in new restrictions after a jump in new coronavirus cases, the government’s COVID-19 taskforce said on Friday, January 7.

Existing applicants of the “Test & Go” waiver scheme can still enter Thailand without quarantine until January 15, said Taweesin Visanuyothin, the spokesman of the COVID-19 task force. – Rappler.com.

