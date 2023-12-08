Denmark passes law to ban Qur’an burnings

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen attend the vote for a new law against inappropriate treatment of writings of importance to religious communities, at the Danish Parliament, Folketinget, in Copenhagen, Denmark December 7, 2023. After a debate lasting several hours, the law against inappropriate treatment of writings of importance to religious communities - often referred to as the Koran law - was adopted on Thursday afternoon.

This comes after Denmark and Sweden experienced a series of public protests this year where anti-Islam activists burned or otherwise damaged copies of the Qur'an

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – Denmark’s parliament on Thursday, December 7, passed a law making it illegal to burn the Qur’an in public places, seeking to deescalate tensions with Muslim countries after a spate of Danish protests during which Islam’s holy book was burned, causing outrage.

Denmark and Sweden experienced a series of public protests this year where anti-Islam activists burned or otherwise damaged copies of the Qur’an, triggering demands that the Nordic governments ban the practice.

According to Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard, more than 500 demonstrations that included burnings of the Qur’an or flags were registered since July.

“Such demonstrations can hurt Denmark’s relations to other nations, our interests, and ultimately our safety,” Hummelgaard said.

Denmark has sought to strike a balance between constitutionally protected freedom of speech, including the right to criticize religion, and national security amid fears that Qur’an burnings would trigger attacks by Islamists.

Domestic critics in Sweden and Denmark have argued that any limitations on criticizing religion, including by burning Qur’ans, undermine hard-fought liberal freedoms in the region.

“History will judge us harshly for this, and with good reason,” said Inger Stojberg, leader of the anti-immigration Denmark Democrats party. “What it all comes down to is whether a restriction on freedom of speech is determined by us, or whether it is dictated from the outside.”

Denmark’s centrist coalition government has argued that the new rules will have only a marginal impact on free speech and that criticising religion in other ways remains legal.

The vote followed a five-hour debate in parliament and 94 members voted in favor, 77 against.

Breaking the new law will be punishable by fines or up to two years in prison, the government has said.

Sweden is also considering how to prevent burning of the Qur’an but is looking at whether police should factor in national security when deciding on protest applications rather than a ban. – Rappler.com