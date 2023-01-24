Deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office Tymoshenko tenders his resignation 

RESIGNED. The resignation of Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, was accepted on January 24, 2023.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko gives no reason for his resignation but Ukrainian media had reported that he might be part of the personnel shake-up President Zelenskiy had announced

KYIV, Ukraine – The deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said on Tuesday, January 24, he had asked President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday to relieve him of his duties.

“I thank the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy for the trust and the opportunity to do good deeds every day and every minute,” Tymoshenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Tymoshenko gave no reason for his resignation. Ukrainian media had reported that Tymoshenko might be part of the personnel shake-up Zelenskiy announced.

A decree accepting Tymoshenko’s resignation was published on the president’s website.

Zelenskiy said on Monday that personnel changes would be announced this week in the government, the regions and in the security forces after allegations of corruption nearly a year into Russia’s invasion.

Tymoshenko, 33, had been the deputy head of presidential office since 2019, overseeing regions and regional policies. He also worked with Zelenskiy during his election campaign, overseeing media and creative content.

Since the start Russian invasion in Ukraine of February 2022, according to Ukrainian media, Tymoshenko had been embroiled in several scandals related to his personal use of expensive cars. Tymoshenko has denied all the allegations.

Russia calls the invasion a “special operation.” – Rappler.com