Russia calls on NATO to discuss Ukraine nuclear plant at Vilnius summit

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NUCLEAR POWER PLANT. A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, on August 4, 2022.

Accusing Ukraine of 'systematic infliction of damage' to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says 'the NATO summit's key attention should be devoted to it'

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday, July 9, that the leaders of the US-led transatlantic NATO defense alliance should discuss Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant at their summit this week.

NATO leaders will meet in Vilnius on July 11-12 to tackle a wide range of topics, from divisions over Ukraine’s membership bid and Sweden’s accession, to boosting ammunitions stockpiles and reviewing the first defense plans in decades.

Accusing Ukraine of “systematic infliction of damage” to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Zakharova said that “the NATO summit’s key attention should be devoted to it.”

“After all, the vast majority of the alliance members will be in the direct impact zone” (if something were to happen at the plant), Zakharova said on the Telegram messaging app.

Vilnius is some 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from the nuclear plant, Europe’s largest.

Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of planning to attack the plant, which is located on Russian-held territory in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, near the front line of Russia’s conflict with Ukraine.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has for days warned of the grave threat at the facility, most recently saying Russian forces had mined the roof of several reactors.

The International Atomic Energy Agency experts based at the plant that they had yet to observe any indications of mines or explosives at the plant, but they also needed more access to be sure. – Rappler.com