Teenager Carlo Acutis, ‘patron of the internet,’ to be declared a saint

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NEW SAINT. Carlo Acutis, who died at the age of 15 in 2006, is dubbed as the 'patron saint of the internet.'

Carlo Acutis, who died of leukemia in 2006, built a website documenting Eucharistic miracles, helped the poor, and also ‘loved the Philippines’

MANILA, Philippines – Italian teenager Carlo Acutis, who died of leukemia at the age of 15, will be declared a Catholic saint after a miracle was attributed to his intercession, the Vatican confirmed on Thursday, May 23.

Acutis will be canonized, or included in the Catholic Church’s canon or roster of saints, along with three others, according to the Vatican announcement in Italian.

Acutis, a young computer programmer who died on October 12, 2006, is touted as a saint for the 21st century. He has also been dubbed “the first millennial saint,” one who even watched Pokémon and used the PlayStation.

The teenager is best known for his extraordinary acts of kindness, including the time he bought a sleeping bag for a homeless man, his deep prayer life, and his effort to build a website documenting Eucharistic miracles around the world. The website, which is still online, is accessible in at least 18 languages, including Filipino.

He called the Eucharist, or what Catholics believe to be the real body and blood of Christ which is offered at Mass, as the “highway to heaven.”

‘Carlo loved the Philippines’

Acutis has a huge following in predominantly Catholic Philippines, which received the faith as a Spanish colony and is now struggling to keep the faith young and relevant at a time of secularism.

A Filipino Facebook group with 11,000 followers is dedicated to Acutis, and is called “Friends of Blessed Carlo Acutis Philippines.” In November 2023, the University of Santo Tomas hosted the pilgrim relic of Acutis in an effort to bring the faith closer to Filipino youth.

Acutis’ mother, Antonia Salzona Acutis, addressed her son’s devotees in the Philippines in a video uploaded by Friends of Blessed Carlo Acutis Philippines.

“Carlo loved very much the Philippines because it’s a very Catholic country, where the faith is very big. It’s full of saints,” Mrs. Acutis said. “Carlo loved the Philippines also because when he was small, he had a friend, Loren Jean, she was from the Philippines and she was one of his best friends. So he had a special predilection to the Philippines.”

“Carlo was a child who lived an ordinary life, but because he opened the door of his heart to Jesus, his ordinary life became extraordinary,” his mother said. – Rappler.com