Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says he discussed peace formula with Pope

POPE AND ZELENSKIY. Pope Francis shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, at the Vatican on May 13, 2023.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says he thanked Pope Francis for his Christmas greetings 'as well as his wishes for a just peace for all of us'

KYIV, Ukraine – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he discussed Ukraine’s peace formula in a call with Pope Francis on Thursday, December 28.

“We discussed our joint work to put Ukraine’s Peace Formula into action,” Zelenskiy said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Over 80 countries are already involved in this process at the level of their representatives. And there will be more of them,” he added.

Zelenskiy said he thanked Francis for his Christmas greetings “as well as his wishes for a just peace for all of us.”

Zelenskiy has said that Ukraine’s peace formula will next be discussed in Davos, Switzerland, but has not given a date.

As part of his peace efforts on Ukraine, the Pope has sent a special envoy, Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, to Kyiv, Moscow, Washington and Beijing.

In his Christmas Day message, the Pope called for an end to multiple conflicts, including the one in Ukraine. In November, in a renewal of his persistent calls for an end to violence in Ukraine and the Middle East, he said “peace is possible” and that “we must not resign ourselves.”

Zelenskiy said in October that he had invited Francis to Kyiv. The Ukrainian leader met privately with the Pope at the Vatican in May. – Rappler.com