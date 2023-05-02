LIVE UPDATES: Coronation of King Charles III

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
King Charles III will be crowned as king of the United Kingdom on Saturday, May 6 – UK’s first coronation ceremony since 1953. The ceremony will start at 11 am (6 pm Manila time) and will be held at the Westminster Abbey, after the king’s procession.
While Charles automatically became king after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022, the coronation on May 6 formalizes the monarch’s reign and the transfer of titles and powers.
LATEST UPDATES
British royals release photo of a beaming Princess Charlotte
Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate released a new photograph of Princess Charlotte, the granddaughter of King Charles, on Monday, May 1, the day before her eighth birthday.
Sat on a chair, Charlotte, the third in line to the British throne after her father and brother Prince George, flashed a beaming smile for the picture in a white, frill neckline frock designed with tiny pink and blue flowers.
Kate took the photo in Windsor this weekend, Kensington Palace said in a brief statement.
Charlotte, born in London on May 2, 2015, is William and Kate’s second child and only daughter. George was born in July 2013 and the princess’ younger brother Prince Louis was born in April 2018.
The princess’ birthday celebration this year falls just days before King Charles’ coronation on May 6, which is set be a grand ceremony full of pomp, pageantry and religious significance.
More than 2,200 guests to attend King Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey
More than 2,200 people will attend the coronation of Britain’s King Charles, Buckingham Palace said on Monday, May 1, including international representatives from 203 countries as well as community and charity workers.
The congregation at London’s Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, will also comprise Nobel Prize winners, religious representatives, and heads of state and foreign ministers, the palace said in a statement.
In addition to those guests, 400 young people representing charitable organizations will be able to watch the coronation service and processions from inside St Margaret’s Church, next to the Abbey, the statement said.
The palace has been steadily releasing details of Charles’ coronation, which is set to be smaller in scale than that of his mother Queen Elizabeth in 1953 but still replete with pomp and pageantry, reflecting traditions dating back 1,000 years.
More than 8,200 guests attended Queen Elizabeth’s coronation ceremony, which also took place at Westminster Abbey, according to the royal family’s website. Elizabeth died last September aged 96.
King Charles’ coronation to include invitation to public to swear allegiance
King Charles’ coronation on Saturday, May 6, will include an invitation to the public to swear allegiance to the monarch and to his heirs and successors, the Archbishop of Canterbury’s office said, as it published the liturgy to be used for the event.
The invitation to people to make their homage by participating in a “chorus of millions of voices” was listed among the new elements of an ancient ceremony in a statement from Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby’s office.
That part of the liturgy reads: “All who so desire, in the Abbey, and elsewhere, say together: I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God.”
In other firsts, the service will include other languages associated with the British Isles – a prayer in Welsh and a hymn in Welsh, Scottish Gaelic, and Irish Gaelic – and female bishops will be able to participate, the statement said.
Charles, who became monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September, is due to be crowned on Saturday at London’s Westminster Abbey in a ceremony full of pomp, pageantry, and religious significance.
“This coronation celebrates the traditions of over 1,000 years,” Welby said on Twitter. “It also features new and revised texts and other elements, and the participation of people of all ages and many faiths and backgrounds – as we look forward together with hope.”
The new parts will reflect the theme of serving others and represent and celebrate the country’s diversity, with members of other faiths set to play an active role in the service for the first time, Welby’s office said.
In the latest details it has released on the event, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday, April 29, Charles will wear robes of crimson and purple silk velvet that were once worn by his grandfather King George VI at his own coronation in 1937.
Screen to shield sacred moment of King Charles’ coronation unveiled
A new screen will provide “absolute privacy” during the most sacred part of next week’s coronation service for King Charles, ensuring the eyes of the world will not see the monarch being anointed, Buckingham Palace and its makers said.
The three-sided screen will shield Charles when he is anointed with holy oil, consecrated in Jerusalem, on his hands, breast, and head, shortly before he is crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey on May 6.
Buckingham Palace said it was historically regarded “as a moment between the sovereign and God” with the screen there to protect its sanctity.
“Previously, it was a canopy over the top, which actually didn’t provide real privacy, it was more figurative,” said Nick Gutfreund, who designed and created the frame. “Now this three-sided screen provides absolute privacy.”
There had been speculation Charles might allow people to see the anointing, but royal historian Professor Kate Willliams said that would have been a surprise.
“It is such a private, sacred moment,” she told Reuters “It’s a mystic moment.”
The Palace said the screen was made using a combination of traditional craft skills and modern methods, and measured 2.6 meters (m) (8.5ft) high and 2.2 m (7.2ft) wide, featuring wooden poles topped by bronze eagles gilded in gold leaf.
Its central design, selected by Charles, is a tree with the names of all 56 countries of the Commonwealth, the international organization which he also heads.
It was inspired by a stained glass window at the Chapel Royal of Saint James’s Palace which was gifted to the late Queen Elizabeth to mark her Golden Jubilee in 2002, and it uses sustainable materials for the embroidery in keeping with the king’s long-standing environmental campaigning.
Meanwhile, the poles were made from a windblown tree, which had originally been planted by the Duke of Northumberland in 1765 on the king’s Windsor estate, west of London.
“It’s utilizing stuff that might have been used as firewood but actually we’re using it for something very special,” Gutfreund said. “We didn’t want to spend money on things that aren’t actually going to be reusable.”
Charles’ coronation seized on by republicans as chance to ditch monarchy
When King Charles III is crowned in a lavish ceremony next week, Britain’s main anti-monarchist movement will gather along the procession route next to a statue of Charles I, who was beheaded in 1649, leading to a short-lived republic.
Supporters of Republic, a group founded in 1983 that campaigns for an elected head of state, are planning their biggest ever protest. They believe Charles’ accession to the throne presents their best chance of ending the monarchy, which traces its history back more than 1,000 years.
Historic Stone of Scone moved to London for King Charles’ coronation
The historic Stone of Scone, the ancient coronation stone upon which monarchs in Britain have been crowned for centuries, has left Scotland for London under tight security ahead of next week’s coronation of King Charles III, officials said on Friday, April 28.
Also known as the Stone of Destiny and regarded as a sacred, historic symbol of Scotland’s monarchy and nationhood, it is being moved from its permanent home at Edinburgh Castle for the first time in more than 25 years, Historic Environment Scotland said.
