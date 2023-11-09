Infographic: Global demonstrations in response to the Israel-Palestine conflict

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PROTEST. Children lie on the street in a flashmob to symbolize children dying in Gaza during a pro-Palestinian protest in Aarhus, Denmark November 8, 2023

The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project maps out demonstrations in response to the Israel-Palestine conflict

The Hamas attack on southern Israel and subsequent Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip have triggered a wave of protests and rallies around the world. During the first three weeks of the current round of hostilities, ACLED records approximately 4,200 demonstration events related to the conflict in almost 100 countries and territories, accounting for 38% of all demonstration events reported globally.

