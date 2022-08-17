Maria Ressa among inaugural members of UN panel for internet policy

MARIA RESSA. Rappler CEO and Nobel Prize Laureate Maria Ressa speaks to the medical community during The Battle For Facts forum which talks about fake news and disinformation at the Makati Medical Center on July 18, 2022.

The United Nations on Tuesday, August 16, announced the appointment of 10 members of a leadership panel that will support the UN’s Internet Governance Forum (IGF), an annual discussion about public policy issues concerning the internet.

Among the appointed members of the panel is Rappler CEO Maria Ressa who, along with the other members of the panel, will “address strategic and urgent issues and highlight forum discussions, as well as possible follow-up actions, to promote greater impact and dissemination of IGF discussions.”

Ressa, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, joins Vint Cerf from the US, Hatem Dowidar from Egypt, Lise Fuhr from Denmark, Maria Fernanda Garza from Mexico, Toomas Hendrik Ilves from Estonia, Alkesh Kumar Sharma from India, Karoline Edtstadler from Austria, ‘Gbenga Sesan from Nigeria, and Lan Xue from China.

The global members were appointed after an open call for nominations, and the panel was then formed with “an equitably distributed, multi stakeholder configuration,” ensuring equal representation from government, the private sector, civil society, and the technical community, as well as individuals in the field of digital policy.

They will all serve a two-year term, spanning the 2022–2023 cycles of the IGF.

The panel also includes five ex-officio members: senior representatives of the current, immediately previous, and immediately upcoming IGF host countries, the Chair of the Forum’s Multistakeholder Advisory Group, as well as Amandeep Singh Gill, the Secretary-General’s Envoy on Technology.

The IGF held its first meeting in 2005 and has been convened annually by the United Nations Secretary-General in accordance with the mandate set out in the Tunis Agenda for the World Summit on the Information Society. The forum serves as a platform for various stakeholders to exchange information and share good practices about internet governance.

The 17th edition of the IGF will be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from November 28 to December 2. – Rappler.com