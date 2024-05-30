NATO chief seeks 40 billion euros per year for Ukraine military aid, source says

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NATO. National flags of Ukraine and European Union rise in front of the NATO emblem, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in central Kyiv, Ukraine July 11, 2023.

'We need to sustain that current level of support as a minimum to provide the predictability Ukraine needs, for as long as necessary,' says the NATO source

PRAGUE, Czech Republic – NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg will ask allies to pledge a minimum of 40 billion euros ($43.37 billion) annually to fund military aid for Ukraine, an alliance source told Reuters on Thursday, May 30.

“We need to sustain that current level of support as a minimum to provide the predictability Ukraine needs, for as long as necessary,” the NATO source said, adding that allies had provided some 40 billion euros per year since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

NATO foreign ministers were to gather on Thursday evening for a two-day meeting in Prague and were expected to discuss Stoltenberg’s proposal during a working session on Friday. – Rappler.com