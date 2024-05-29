Sweden announces $1.3 billion military support for Ukraine

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PAAL JONSON. Swedish Defense Minister Paal Jonson attends the NORDEFCO press conference in Torshavn on the Faroe Islands, on April 30, 2024.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – Sweden will send military aid worth 13.3 billion Swedish crowns ($1.3 billion) to Ukraine, its biggest package so far, to aid the war against the Russian invasion, the Nordic country’s government said on Wednesday, May 29.

The package would among other things help strengthen the Ukrainian air defense and included Saab’s Airborne Surveillance and Control (ASC) 890 aircraft, Defense Minister Paal Jonson told a press conference.

The Swedish government said last week it had agreed on additional military support to Ukraine totalling 75 billion Swedish crowns ($7.1 billion) over three years. – Rappler.com