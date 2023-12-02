Pope’s condition improving but will stay indoors to be on safe side — Vatican

SUMMARY
VATICAN CITY — The health of Pope Francis, who is suffering from a lung inflammation, is improving but he will read his Sunday message indoors from his residence to be on the safe side, the Vatican said on Saturday, December 2.
A statement said the 86-year-old pontiff had no fever and was continuing anti-biotic treatment.
He normally reads the message from a window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking Saint Peter’s Square. He would read it indoors to “avoid exposing himself to temperature changes,” the statement said.
Francis was forced to skip a planned trip to Dubai to made an address to the UN climate summit. The Vatican’s number two, Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, read it on his behalf. — Rappler.com
