WHO to hold emergency meeting on monkeypox on May 20 – sources

EMERGENCY MEETING. A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization during an executive board meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, on April 6, 2021.

LONDON, United Kingdom – The World Health Organization is due to hold an emergency meeting to discuss monkeypox on Friday, May 20, according to sources close to the UN agency.

The committee due to meet is the Strategic and Technical Advisory Group on Infectious Hazards with Pandemic and Epidemic Potential (STAG-IH), which advises WHO on infection risks that could pose a threat to global health.

More than 100 cases of the viral infection, which spreads through close contact and is usually mild, have recently been reported outside the countries in Africa where it is endemic. – Rappler.com

This is a developing story.