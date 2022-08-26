Senators grill officials behind DepEd’s laptop fiasco | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Senators grill officials involved in the controversial procurement by the Department of Education of P2.4 billion worth of ‘outdated’ laptops through the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management or PS-DBM.

Police arrest Adora Faye de Vera, allegedly a ‘ranking officer’ of a communist group operating in Western Visayas for alleged murder charges. De Vera is the older sister of Commission on Higher Education chairperson Prospero de Vera III.

The World Health Organization on Thursday, August 25, reports more than 41,000 cases of monkeypox and 12 deaths from 96 countries, with the majority of cases coming from the United States.

Ben&Ben digs deep into the feels with the release of their latest single, ‘The Ones We Once Loved.’ Meantime, K-pop girl group TWICE drops the music video of ‘Talk That Talk,’ the lead single of their newest comeback mini album ‘Between 1&2.’

Kris Aquino’s medical team is still working to find ‘the right treatment’ as she is diagnosed with new autoimmune diseases in the United States. – Rappler.com

