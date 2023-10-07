Hamas attack on Israel: Reactions from around the world

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Various governments condemn the attack and express solidarity with the victims and their families, while others call for the exercise of maximum restraint

MANILA, Philippines – Various governments around the world condemned the surprise attack of Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas on Israel on Saturday, October 7.

In a video statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war on Hamas. “I have ordered an extensive mobilization of reserves and that we return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price…. We are at war and we will win it,” he said.

The surprise morning assault combined gunmen crossing into several Israeli towns with a heavy barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip.

Here are some reactions around the world following the incident:

French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that he strongly condemned the terrorist attacks against Israel.

“I strongly condemn the terrorist attacks which are currently hitting Israel. I express my full solidarity with the victims, and their families and those close to them,” Macron wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Egypt

Egypt warned of “grave consequences” from an escalation in tensions between Israel and the Palestinians in a statement from the foreign ministry carried by the state news agency on Saturday.

It called for “exercising maximum restraint and avoiding exposing civilians to further danger.”

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said she strongly condemned a surprise attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Israel on Saturday, saying violence against innocent people must stop straight away.

“I strongly condemn the terrorist attacks against Israel from Gaza. Violence and rockets against innocent civilians must stop now. We stand in full solidarity with Israel and its right under international law to defend itself against terror,” Baerbock said on social media platform X, previously known as Twitter.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly

Britain “unequivocally condemns” a surprise attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Israel on Saturday, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

“The UK unequivocally condemns the horrific attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians. The UK will always support Israel’s right to defend itself,” Cleverly said in a post on social media.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was shocked by the attacks.

“We’re in contact with Israeli authorities, and British nationals in Israel should follow travel advice,” Sunak added.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov

Russia is in contact with Israel, the Palestinians and Arab countries in connection with the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Interfax news agency reported, citing Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

“It goes without saying that we always call for restraint,” he added.

Ukraine Foreign Ministry

Ukraine’s foreign ministry condemned what it described as “ongoing terrorist attacks” on Israel after the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Saturday launched the biggest assault on the country in years.

“Ukraine strongly condemns the ongoing terrorist attacks against Israel, including rocket attacks against the civilian population in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv,” the ministry said on the social media platform X.

“We express our support for Israel in its right to defend itself and its people.”

Spanish acting Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares

Spain’s acting Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on social media platform X on Saturday condemned attacks from Gaza against Israel.

“We strongly condemn the very serious terrorist attacks from Gaza against Israel.

“Overwhelmed by this indiscriminate violence. All our solidarity [is] with the victims.”

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

“I unequivocally condemn the attack carried out by Hamas terrorists against Israel. It is terrorism in its most despicable form. Israel has the right to defend itself against such heinous attacks,” she posted on X.

European Union Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell

“We follow with anguish the news coming from #Israel. We unequivocally condemn the attacks by Hamas. This horrific violence must stop immediately. Terrorism and violence solve nothing,” Borrell posted on X.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Saturday that the Palestinian people have the right to defend themselves against the “terror of settlers and occupation troops”, the official news agency WAFA quoted him as saying.

He spoke at an emergency meeting held in Ramallah with a number of top officials from the Palestinian Authority.

Hezbollah

Hezbollah issued a statement on Saturday saying they were closely following the situation in Gaza and are in “direct contact with the leadership of the Palestinian resistance.”

Following events involving Gaza militants who fired a barrage of rockets into Israel, the statement added that it was a “decisive response to Israel’s continued occupation and a message to those seeking normalization with Israel.”

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called on Israelis and Palestinians to act with restraint and refrain from hostile acts that could exacerbate the situation.

“We call for restraint from all parties,” Erdogan said at a congress for his ruling AK Party in Ankara. “They must refrain from aggressive acts,” he said.

Rahim Safavi, adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

An adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Saturday congratulated Palestinian fighters for launching the biggest attack on Israel in years, the semi-official ISNA news site reported.

“We congratulate the Palestinian fighters,” it quoted Rahim Safavi as saying. “We will stand by the Palestinian fighters until the liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem.”

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte

“Just spoke with Prime Minister @netanyahu about the unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israel. I told him that the Netherlands unequivocally condemns this terrorist violence and fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself,” Rutte said on social media.

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau

“I strongly condemn Hamas’ ongoing attacks on Israel. This baseless aggression and acts of violence, especially against civilians, are unacceptable. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by these terrible events,” Rau wrote on X.

Czech Pressident Petr Pavel

“The attack conducted from the Gaza Strip is a deplorable act of terrorism against the State of Israel and the civilian population,” Pavel said in a statement

“The rocket attacks and the infiltration of Hamas commandos into Israel will block any efforts for a peaceful solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict for a long time.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu postponed a trip to the Czech Republic, a long-time Israel ally, following the hostilities, a statement from the Czech presidential office said.

Belgian Foreign Affairs Minister Hajda Lahbib

“Belgium strongly condemns the massive rocket attacks against Israeli civilians. Violence and terror only perpetuates suffering and hinders the path to dialogue. Our thoughts are with all those affected. We are monitoring the situation closely,” she said on X.

Greek Foreign Ministry

“Greece strongly condemns today’s launch of heavy rocket attacks from Gaza against Israel. Greece stands with Israel and is deeply concerned by this unacceptable escalation of violence,” the ministry posted on X.

– With reports from Reuters/Rappler.com