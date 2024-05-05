Netanyahu says ending Gaza war now would keep Hamas in power

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DANGER. Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, in the southernu00a0Gazau00a0Strip on May 5, 2024.

Prime Minister Benjamin says Israel was willing to pause fighting in Gaza in order to secure the release of hostages still being held by Hamas

JERUSALEM – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hardened his rejection of Hamas demands for an end to the Gaza war in exchange for the freeing of hostages, saying on Sunday, May 5, that would keep the Palestinian Islamist group in power and pose a threat to Israel.

Netanyahu said Israel was willing to pause fighting in Gaza in order to secure the release of hostages still being held by Hamas, believed to number more than 130.

“But while Israel has shown willingness, Hamas remains entrenched in its extreme positions, first among them the demand to remove all our forces from the Gaza Strip, end the war, and leave Hamas in power,” Netanyahu said.

“Israel cannot accept that.”

“Hamas would be able to achieve its promise of carrying out again and again and again its massacres, rapes, and kidnapping.”

In Cairo, Hamas leaders held a second day of truce talks with Egyptian and Qatari mediators, with no apparent progress reported as the group maintained its demand that any agreement must end the war in Gaza, Palestinian officials said.

The war began after an assault by Hamas on southern Israel on October 7 in which 1,200 people were killed and 252 hostages taken, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s ensuring military offensive has killed more than 34,600 Palestinians, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-ruled Gaza. The bombardment has devastated much of the coastal enclave and caused a humanitarian crisis. – Rappler.com