Israeli envoy says security measures in place after Iran attack

ATTACK. An anti-missile system operates after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel April 14, 2024.

The Philippine government has raised serious concern over the rising tensions between Israel and Iran

MANILA, Philippines – Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss said “life continues as usual” in his home country, despite the attack mounted by Iran over the weekend.

In a press briefing with reporters on Monday, April 15, Fluss said Israel was able to intercept 99% of the swarm of explosive drones and missiles from Iran over the weekend.

Only one person, a young girl, was left injured by the unprecedented attack, which Fluss noted is a testament to the security measures the country has implemented.

“I’m happy to enter into a dialogue to put in place the mechanisms that we have… to keep the safety and security of anybody who visits Israel,” said Fluss, who is currently back home.

He added that overseas Filipino workers seem to be “comfortable.”

Those living in Israel are briefed on how to take caution should there be any attacks, Fluss said.

Ahead of Iran’s attack, the Philippine Embassy in Israel advised Filipinos against visiting Jerusalem (specifically Temple Mount, Damascus Gate, Herod’s Gate, Al Was Road, Musrara Road, and areas surrounding East Jerusalem), West Bank, and areas near the border shared with Gaza and Lebanon.

The foreign service post also reminded Filipinos to follow instructions from the Israeli security forces and its Home Front Command.

There are about 30,000 Filipinos residing in Israel.

“Everything is fully functioning,” Fluss said. “I’d be happy to present [systems to protect Israel] to any interested authority of the Philippines and Filipino decision-makers and politicians. But at the end of the day, I fully respect the decision of the sovereign country on how to approach their own citizens.”

Payback?

Iran launched the attack following a suspected Israeli strike on Iran’s embassy compound in Syria on April 1, which killed top Revolutionary Guards commanders. It followed months of clashes between Israel and Iran’s regional allies, triggered by the war in Gaza. Israel has denied responsibility for the embassy incident.

In Gaza, meanwhile, Iran’s attack was seen as a rare payback after Israel’s offensive.

The war that started in October 2023 has so far already killed over 34,000 people in Gaza, of which more than 13,800 are children. Around 8,000 more remain missing, according to Al Jazeera.

Early this month, the United Nations Human Rights Council adopted a resolution calling Israel to be held accountable for possible war crimes and crimes against humanity done in the Gaza strip.

It’s not the end for Iran though as Fluss said Israel might strike back.

“Israel has been attacked and Israel has the right to respond to such a direct and unprecedented attack of one country,” he said.

On Monday, the Philippines had raised “serious concerns” over the situation.

“We urge all parties to refrain from escalating the situation and to work towards a peaceful resolution of their conflict,” the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. – with reports from Reuters/Rappler.com