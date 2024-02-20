LIVESTREAM: World Court hearing on Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories

LIVE

The International Court of Justice holds hearings on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories

THE HAGUE, Netherlands – The International Court of Justice, also called the World Court, holds hearings on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories.

This, after South Africa asked the World Court on December 29, 2023, for an urgent order declaring Israel was in breach of its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention in its crackdown against the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza.

On Monday, February 19, representatives of Palestine presented their arguments on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories and the West Bank.

Oral proceedings continue as South Africa, the Netherlands, Algeria, Bangladesh, and Saudi Arabia present arguments.

The World Court will continue its oral proceedings until Monday, February 26. – Rappler.com